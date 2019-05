Blazers 94, Warriors 116 (Golden State leads 1-0)

Holding on to just a 6-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Warriors proceeded to outscore the Blazers by 16 in the final frame.

Stephen Curry dropped a game-high 36 points with 9 treys, 7 dimes and 6 boards. Klay Thompson added 26 points with 3 steals and a +16 plus/minus.