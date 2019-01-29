Stephen Curry: ‘Playoff Mentality Time’ for the Warriors

by January 29, 2019
The Warriors have switched into “playoff mentality” mode, according to Stephen Curry.

Golden State won its 11th consecutive game Monday night, blasting the short-handed Indiana Pacers 132-100 on their home floor.

The Dubs are playing their best basketball of the season, having just polished off a 5-0 road trip.

Per ESPN:

“Coach hit us with what game this is — I think it’s 50,” Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said. “And you think about how quickly that springs on you. You get back from All-Star break, you still have 30 games and you’re like, ‘All right, this is playoff mentality time,’ and you start to ramp it up, so we’re starting early.”

The Warriors have won 10 straight road games and have scored 110 points or more in each contest.

“Unbelievable trip,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Just a really good way to finish it, too, with everybody playing, everybody contributing, leading from start to finish. I was a little worried about this game. Everybody’s anxious to get home. But we finished off the trip the right way, and it was great to see … we’re in a good groove. We’re in a good place, but we got to keep going.”

[DeMarcus] Cousins, who returned to the floor Jan. 18 after missing almost a year because of a left Achilles injury, had 22 points in Monday’s win and is averaging 15.2 points and 7 rebounds a game in his first five games of the season. He has been a welcome addition for the talent-filled Warriors roster.

“Every game, he’s looking a little bit more athletic, more confident,” Curry said of Cousins. “Got a little bit more of a rhythm. Understanding where he’s going to get his touches. Just the way he runs in transition defensively, the effort he’s bringing on that end of the floor, as well.”

       
