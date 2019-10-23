Stephen Curry Responds to Michael Jordan: ‘I Think I’m Good’ for the Hall of Fame

Stephen Curry diplomatically clapped back at Michael Jordan‘s claim that he’s no Hall of Famer “yet.”

MJ, apparently tongue-in-cheek, told a TV interviewer that Curry is “still a great player.”

Curry, 31, says he’s confident he’s in “good shape” to reach the HOF once he hangs up his sneakers.

Per Complex (via Sole Collector):

I think I’m good, but then I’m never complacent,” Curry told Full Size Run’s Matt Welty during an exclusive interview for Sole Collector. “I know I have more to prove to myself. When you hear a guy like that who’s the greatest of all time, it’s kind of funny. Since we’ve been on this stage, we’ve heard a lot of retired guys chiming in on this generation of basketball player and evaluating talent and saying their generation was better and all that. It’s a great conversation for the fans to get in on. I know I’m in good shape for that, but I still have a lot to prove to myself.”

Jordan made the Hall of Fame comments after being asked if he’d switch up the list he made of people he’d want on his ideal pickup game team. The legendary Bulls player said he would pick Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, and James Worthy all the way back in 2013. Jordan said he’d stick with his original list and wouldn’t pick any newer players. “When I’m going in the trenches, I played against and with all these guys. I’m going with who I know,” Jordan explained.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr (and Jordan’s former teammate) also responded to it. “I think Michael has his own version of the Hall of Fame,” Kerr said. “It’s in his own head… whatever that is, then that’s what it is.”