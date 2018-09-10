Stephen Curry: ‘We Want More’

Stephen Curry and the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors are far from satisfied.

“We want more,” says Curry.

Steph feels that he’s reached his peak as a player, and wants to remain there.

Per BusinessWorld:

“We want more. We want to accomplish the ultimate feat of winning a championship every single year. That is why you work so hard in the off-season. It is why you put in the hours every day to get the right mindset to get your body ready and take advantage of a very short basketball career and try win as many titles as you can,” said Mr. Curry, the two-time NBA most valuable player said.

But the five-time All-Star was quick to say though that they are expecting the road to another title to get even tougher, notwithstanding having their core back and boosted some more by the arrival of fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins in the fold.

“I feel excited. I feel that I met my peak as a player and I want to stay at that level as long as I can and keep pushing myself in that direction. I have great teammates, great organization to play for. We have an amazing opportunity to do something that is rarely done in the NBA that is to win three in a row. I’m excited about the challenge,” he said.