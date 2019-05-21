Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Been Here Before’

by May 21, 2019
The Warriors erased a 17-point deficit Monday night, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-117 in overtime to complete a four-game sweep, en route to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

“We’ve seen everything, every experience you can imagine,” Stephen Curry told reporters after notching a triple-double with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the series clincher.

Draymond Green added 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, including a clutch three-pointer in overtime.

Golden State earned themselves nine days of rest prior to the start of the Finals.

Per The AP:

“We just really understand what we’re capable of on both sides of the basketball,” Draymond Green said. “We’re never out of the fight. That’s just always our mindset.”

The Warriors came back from 17 down after erasing an 18-point deficit in Game 3 and a 17-point hole in Game 2.

“We’ve been here before. We’ve seen everything, every experience you can imagine. So we relied on that,” Curry said.

Golden State was already missing [Kevin] Durant because of a sore right calf. It’s unknown when the two-time NBA Finals MVP will return. Also sitting is [DeMarcus] Cousins, who injured his left quadriceps in the opening round.

“We’ve had guys step up all along this entire time and we’re going to look forward to those guys continuing to step up, no matter what happens with the injuries that we have,” Green said. “You know, we’re trying to go win this thing. Never the goal is just to get there.”

