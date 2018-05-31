Stephen Curry on Winning NBA Finals MVP: ‘Who Cares’

The NBA Finals MVP trophy is one of the few awards to have eluded Stephen Curry during his illustrious career, but he’s not losing any sleep over it.

Curry says he’s solely focused on winning his third championship.

Stephen Curry knows he's expected to win an NBA Finals MVP @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/LnUzBjbsgP — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) May 30, 2018

The two-time regular season MVP says being named the Finals’ best player won’t “make or break” his career.

Per Cleveland.com: