Stephon Marbury Hired As Head Coach Of CBA’s Beijing Royal Fighters

by June 24, 2019
84
Stephon Marbury of the Beijing Royal Fighters

Generational icon Stephon Marbury, one of the first high profile ex-NBA athletes to play basketball in the Chinese Basketball Association, has been hired as the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters. Marbury announced the signing on Twitter.

The Royal Fighters, also referred to as the Beijing Fly Dragons, signed Marbury during the 2017-18 campaign, his last season as a player.

Prior to that final campaign, Marbury played six seasons with Beijing’s other CBA club, the Beijing Ducks, winning three championships and routinely finishing as one of the top foreign stars in the association.

In 36 contests for the Royal Fighters in 2017-18, the team that Marbury will be at the helm of this year, the veteran averaged 14.9 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Among the Royal Fighters’ best players last season was 2012 NBA Draft fifth-overall pick Thomas Robinson, who averaged 21.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game before returning stateside upon the completion of the CBA season.

 
You Might Also Like

LaMelo Ball Gets Tested in Close Game at the Drew League! 👀

1 hour ago
98

Report: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ‘Met Twice’ to Discuss Free Agency

1 hour ago
927

Agent: Willie Cauley-Stein ‘Needs a Fresh Start’

4 hours ago
1,694

Dwane Casey: ‘Exciting’ to Watch Raptors Win Title

7 hours ago
773

Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘Seriously Considering’ Re-Signing in Toronto

7 hours ago
2,847

Shaq Watches Shareef O’Neal & Cassius Stanley at the Drew League!

20 hours ago
928

TRENDING


Most Recent

The 2019 LeagueFits All-Drip Teams are STACKED

5 mins ago
6
Stephon Marbury of the Beijing Royal Fighters

Stephon Marbury Hired As Head Coach Of CBA’s Beijing Royal Fighters

25 mins ago
84
Jordan Bone of the Tennessee Volunteers

Pistons To Sign Second-Round Pick Jordan Bone To Two-Way Contract

32 mins ago
57
Zach Norvell of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Lakers To Sign Zach Norvell To Two-Way Contract

1 hour ago
234

LaMelo Ball Gets Tested in Close Game at the Drew League! 👀

1 hour ago
98