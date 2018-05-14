Kerr: Draymond Has Photographic Memory Like LeBron 😲

by May 14, 2018
2,750
lebron draymond photographic

Part of LeBron James‘ greatness comes from his near-photographic memory on the basketball court.

After the Cavs’ 83-108 blowout loss to Boston on Sunday, Bron gave reporters an instant recall of the beginning of the fourth quarter.

As impressive as LeBron’s memory is, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it’s not an uncommon trait among great players.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kerr revealed that Draymond Green has a similar, photographic memory for what happens on the court.

Did LeBron’s memory of the fourth quarter surprise you?

Kerr: “Not for a great player. I think great players remember everything. It’s like a quarterback.”

Your guys do?

Kerr: “Yeah. Not all of them [laughs]. Draymond would be the same way.

“We’ll be watching tape of a game from, we played Houston in December or something, and guys will be like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember that. This is what happened next.’

“So I don’t think it’s that rare. But the best players generally remember the most and have the sharpest memories.”

  
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

6 hours ago
522
NBA

Brett Brown: Sixers Need a ‘High-Level’ Free Agent

8 hours ago
1,390
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Have Zero Level of Concern at This Stage’

10 hours ago
1,946
LeBron James
NBA

Report: Sixers Want to Add LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or Paul George This Summer

1 day ago
14,351
NBA

Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron

2 days ago
2,607
NBA

THROWBACK: LeBron Dropped 45 Points In 2012 ECF Game 6 Win Over Celtics 👑

2 days ago
901
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Laurel D’Antoni Wants ‘A Little Bit Of That Love’ James Harden Gets 😂

37 mins ago
252
dennis schroder meet hawks

Dennis Schroder to Meet With Hawks To Discuss Future

2 hours ago
676

5⭐️ Chino Hills Center Onyeka Okongwu Commits To Southern California

2 hours ago
303

Kevin Durant’s Most Epic Playoff Performances 🏆

2 hours ago
492
lebron draymond photographic

Kerr: Draymond Has Photographic Memory Like LeBron 😲

3 hours ago
2,750