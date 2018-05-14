Kerr: Draymond Has Photographic Memory Like LeBron 😲

Part of LeBron James‘ greatness comes from his near-photographic memory on the basketball court.

After the Cavs’ 83-108 blowout loss to Boston on Sunday, Bron gave reporters an instant recall of the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Lol LeBron just showed off his photographic memory (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/ExgNujSvEa — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 13, 2018

As impressive as LeBron’s memory is, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it’s not an uncommon trait among great players.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kerr revealed that Draymond Green has a similar, photographic memory for what happens on the court.

Steve Kerr wasn’t surprised by on LeBron’s memory/recall & added that be thought Draymond Green could do same thing. #Warriors pic.twitter.com/xd2O9k5B8T — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 14, 2018