Steve Kerr: ‘I Don’t Think Our Motivation is History’

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has long avoided comparisons between his current team and the Chicago Bulls squads that dominated the 1990s.

With a three-peat in their sights, Kerr insists that Golden State isn’t necessarily motivated by history.

Unlike the 1997-98 Bulls, the Dubs aren’t looking at this season as a “last dance.”

“Last dance?” Kerr said with a smile after his team’s first practice Tuesday. “I hope not. I hope we keep dancing.” “I think the difference is with Phil [Jackson] in ’98 we all were free agents and we all knew we were all going to be gone, including Phil,” Kerr said. “But we’re not in that same position. We do have plenty of free agents, but we’re not looking at this as the final dance. Like I said, we want to have some fun and enjoy what we have this year and move on from there.” Kerr has repeatedly stated over the last year that his team should not be compared to the Michael Jordan-led Bulls dynasty of the 1990s that won six NBA championships. But those comparisons are inevitable given the recent success the Warriors have attained and the fact that they are attempting to go to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive season — something not even Jordan’s Bulls accomplished. “I don’t think our motivation is history,” Kerr said. “We know how special it would be historically if we did it. Only a handful of teams have ever done it, but that’s not our focus. Our focus is to really enjoy it while it lasts. And nothing lasts forever, so we know that. We want to go out this year and enjoy every step of the way.”

