Steve Kerr Jokes About Being Caught Cursing Out Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was caught by TV cameras saying he was “so f**king tired” of Draymond Green‘s shenanigans in Sunday night’s awful 115-111 loss to the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Kerr joked that what he actually said, was that he merely differed with Green’s approach.

The two had a “private” chat after the video went viral.

Per The AP:

Kerr wouldn’t go into details regarding any discussion he had with Green on Monday, saying “that’s private.” Kerr joked that he didn’t say what he appeared to say. “No, the lip-readers were wrong,” he said. “What I said was, ‘I beg to differ with Draymond’s approach tonight.’ Those were my exact words. I don’t know how somebody misconstrued that.” Kerr noted such moments are far more public and glaring in this era of social media and smartphones. “Everything’s recorded, everything is filmed,” he said. “I decided I’m now going to get a giant laminated board with all of my play calls and I’m going to turn into an NFL coach from here on out. It’s a different world. You’ve got to figure out how to survive and thrive in the modern way of life. One way of doing it is not really concerning yourself with stuff that doesn’t matter.”

