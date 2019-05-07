Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘Got More Weapons Than Michael Jordan Has’

by May 07, 2019
17

Kevin Durant has “got more weapons” as a basketball player than Michael Jordan possessed, according to Steve Kerr.

MJ’s former teammate in Chicago, and KD’s current coach, says Durant is “more of a thinker on the floor” than Jordan was and considers him the “best player in the league.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar adds that, health-permitting, Durant could eventually overtake him as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Per The Mercury News:

“If he stays healthy,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “He also has to continue to be the focus of the offense. But I don’t see where that’s going to change.”

How does Durant’s output and mindset compare with Jordan’s?

“Michael was just a stone-cold killer every night. He wanted to rip your heart out every night and he wanted to bury you and score 30-40 points. That was his mentality,” Kerr said. “Kevin is more of a thinker on the floor. He is perfectly content to have a game where he can take seven shots. Michael Jordan never would’ve done that. He would get 20-plus shots up every night. So Kevin thinks the game a little bit more as a distributor and an all-around player where Michael knew exactly where he was and he made no bones about it. He was going to come downhill, attack you and take over the game physically, spiritually and every which way. Kevin enjoys being part of the group, distributing and taking on different roles, blocking shots and becoming a defensive force out on the floor.”

Kerr paused and then explained why Durant doesn’t need to be like Mike.

“It sounds crazy,” Kerr said, “but he’s got more weapons than Michael Jordan has.”

