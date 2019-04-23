Steve Kerr: Russell Westbrook’s Media Strategy ‘Dangerous’

Russell Westbrook‘s hostile approach to reporters is “dangerous for the league,” according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Westbrook has a well-documented aversion to certain reporters, and routinely brushes off queries with a curt “next question.”

After Game 3 win over Blazers, Thunder's Russell Westbrook with another round of "next questions" pic.twitter.com/iLa12KEfEG — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 20, 2019

Kerr says players have a responsibility to “feed information to the fans.”

Kerr on why Westbrook's "next question" approach would be "dangerous for the league" https://t.co/gOBYDXJkzZ — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) April 22, 2019

Per The Athletic: