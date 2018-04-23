Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry ‘Not Going to Play Anytime Soon’

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says not to expect Stephen Curry to suit up “anytime soon.”

Curry has “looked good in practice,” according to Kerr, but no timetable exists for the superstar guard’s return to action.

Golden State holds a 3-1 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans await in round two of the playoffs.

Per the Mercury News: