The Golden State Warriors downed the Houston Rockets in game seven of the Western Conference Finals, a result that Rockets guard Eric Gordon said would’ve been different had Chris Paul not had to sit out with a hamstring injury.

According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the series wouldn’t have even had a chance to go to seven games had Andre Iguodala been healthy enough to play the final three games of the series:

“While unwinding long after the win with Morton’s The Steakhouse cuisine and a cold one, Kerr responded to those words by saying, ‘We would have won the series in five if Iggy played.'” (via The Undefeated)