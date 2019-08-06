Steve Kerr: Warriors ‘Desperately’ Need D’Angelo Russell

by August 06, 2019
112

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr anticipates that newcomer D’Angelo Russell will be “desperately” needed next season.

Kerr is confident that Russell will “fit right in” with Golden State’s core, which lost out on Kevin Durant in free agency.

Kerr says he is excited to coach the 23-year-old NBA All-Star.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I’m excited to coach him, he’s a great young talent,” Kerr told reporters in Vegas. “I think he’s going to fit right in with our group and we’re gonna need him desperately, without Klay [Thompson] especially.”

Russell was a revelation for Brooklyn in 2018-19, posting career-highs in scoring, assists, and three-point percentage. Russell was named an All-Star and helped lead the Nets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

“We need D’Angelo’s scoring, and it’s up to us as a staff to figure out how best to use him and shape the team, shape the offense and we’ll figure it out.”

Related Report: Kevin Durant ‘Balked’ at Being Traded for D’Angelo Russell

      
You Might Also Like

Kyle Lowry: ‘We’re the Champions and We’re Trying to Defend Our Title’

3 hours ago
137

Andre Drummond on a One-Beer-Per-Day Diet

3 hours ago
151

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Exchange the MVP Title for the Gold Medal in China’

3 hours ago
140

John Wall: ‘I Deserved That Contract’

3 hours ago
142

Udonis Haslem Likely To Return To Heat For 17th Season

5 hours ago
367

Jerian Grant To Play In China

7 hours ago
275

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kyle Lowry: ‘We’re the Champions and We’re Trying to Defend Our Title’

3 hours ago
137

Andre Drummond on a One-Beer-Per-Day Diet

3 hours ago
151

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Exchange the MVP Title for the Gold Medal in China’

3 hours ago
140

John Wall: ‘I Deserved That Contract’

3 hours ago
142

Steve Kerr: Warriors ‘Desperately’ Need D’Angelo Russell

3 hours ago
112

Udonis Haslem Likely To Return To Heat For 17th Season

5 hours ago
367