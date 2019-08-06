Steve Kerr: Warriors ‘Desperately’ Need D’Angelo Russell

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr anticipates that newcomer D’Angelo Russell will be “desperately” needed next season.

Kerr is confident that Russell will “fit right in” with Golden State’s core, which lost out on Kevin Durant in free agency.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on D’Angelo Russell: “He’s going to fit right in with our group. We’re going to need him, desperately.” pic.twitter.com/r5qrMB23Ck — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 5, 2019

Kerr says he is excited to coach the 23-year-old NBA All-Star.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I’m excited to coach him, he’s a great young talent,” Kerr told reporters in Vegas. “I think he’s going to fit right in with our group and we’re gonna need him desperately, without Klay [Thompson] especially.” Russell was a revelation for Brooklyn in 2018-19, posting career-highs in scoring, assists, and three-point percentage. Russell was named an All-Star and helped lead the Nets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season. “We need D’Angelo’s scoring, and it’s up to us as a staff to figure out how best to use him and shape the team, shape the offense and we’ll figure it out.”

Related Report: Kevin Durant ‘Balked’ at Being Traded for D’Angelo Russell