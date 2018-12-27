Steve Kerr: Warriors ‘Most Scrutinized Team’ in NBA History

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks the Warriors are perhaps the “most scrutinized” team in NBA history.

Kerr, who played with Michael Jordan on dynastic Chicago Bulls squads in the 1990s, says today’s media glare is even harsher for the defending champion Dubs.

Are the Warriors the most scrutinized team ever because of the interest in the NBA? No matter where you stand on that topic — Steve Kerr and his players aren’t concerned after a few bad losses. They’re still confident their best days are ahead. https://t.co/av4p8VJhfF

Golden State has lost four home games by 20 or more points this season, and has the second-best record in the Western Conference.

Per ESPN:

“The bar’s been set high,” Kerr said after Wednesday’s practice. “I told our guys that; I gave them that line today. You guys have set the bar really high. So everything takes on a little greater sense of urgency in terms of what happens around the team. We’re maybe the most scrutinized team in the history of the league. We’re right there with the Bulls teams that I played on. I felt the same, but even more so now because of the number of media outlets and the immediacy of the judgement and criticism. So it’s all part of it; our guys have learned how to deal with all of that over the past few years. It doesn’t matter. What matters is how you respond to a bad loss, to a bad stretch, to injuries. As long as you keep responding, keep showing up to work, keep sticking together, keep working, good things are going to happen. That’s what I believe with this group.”

Kerr’s optimism stems from the fact that his proud group has been through all kinds of ups and downs over the past five seasons since he became head coach.

“We’re a championship team,” Kerr said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have been through everything in this league to rely on that experience. We rely on that as a staff with our leadership amongst the team, but we keep pressing forward. We keep trying to get better. There’s a reason we have practice every day, there’s a reason you guys show up every day and write about our team. It’s a journey, it’s a long journey. As I said, it’s a more arduous one this year than it’s been in the past just because of the circumstances. So it’s all part of it, we’re going to get through it, we’re going to get better. We’ll see what happens.”