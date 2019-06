The Phoenix Suns are acquiring the No. 24 pick and center Aron Baynes from the Boston Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. With the No. 24 pick, the Suns will target Ty Jerome.

For their troubles, the Celtics will take back the 2020 first-round pick that the Bucks owe Phoenix.

The 2020 Bucks first-rounder that’s heading to Boston comes with 1-7 protection.