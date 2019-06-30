Suns Agree To Three-Year Deal With Ricky Rubio

by June 30, 2019
5

The Phoenix Suns have found their point guard. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the team will sign veteran playmaker Ricky Rubio to a three-year deal worth $51 million.

Rubio had previously been linked to the Pacers but Indiana’s plans took a twist when they were able to agree to land Malcolm Brogdon in a sign-and-trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rubio will provide a veteran presence on a young Suns roster and provide a solid mentor for first-round pick Ty Jerome. New Suns head coach Monty Williams will hope that the addition of Rubio can make life easier for Phoenix’s two building blocks: Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

