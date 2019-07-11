Suns To Re-Sign Kelly Oubre Jr. On Two-Year Deal

The Phoenix Suns have come to terms on a two-year, $30 million deal with restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The franchise will lock down the midseason addition that thrived in Arizona in the second portion of 2018-19.

The 23-year-old took his game to a new level in the back half of the season, averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in the New Year.

Oubre Jr. was acquired from the Washington Wizards in a trade for Trevor Ariza last December and immediately began to show his value as a young asset with a high ceiling.

Even during his three and a half season stint in D.C. it became clear that the the cash-strapped Wiz would need to pay up to retain his services. Given the state of the Wizards’ franchise at the time, with max money guaranteed to three other players, that was a foreboding thought.

Washington, of course, parted with Oubre Jr. prior to John Wall’s injury and their February Otto Porter Jr. trade.