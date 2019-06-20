Suns Trade No. 6 Pick For Dario Saric, No. 11

by June 20, 2019
1,842
Dario Saric of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns have trade their No. 6 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft for Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As we detailed earlier today, there were reports of the Wolves trying to creep up higher in the draft. Wojnarowski adds in a second tweet that Minnesota’s attempts to buy into the No. 4 and No. 5 picks came up short.

The move gives the Suns an established veteran building block to join a young core already built around last year’s top pick Deandre Ayton and star guard Devin Booker. After yet another dismal finish in 2018-19, they’ll be able to give incoming head coach Monty Williams another key rotation piece to work with.

The trade lets Minnesota move into a prime spot mere minutes after a shake-up to the No. 4 pick was announced. With reports that the Hawks are now pursuing De’Andre Hunter with the fourth pick, the No. 6 pick could represent any number of Jarrett Culver, Coby White or Darius Garland.

       
You Might Also Like
Mfiondu Kabengele

Clippers Acquire No. 27 Pick From Nets

18 mins ago
608
Ty Jerome of Virginia

Suns Acquire Aron Baynes, No. 24 From Celtics

36 mins ago
2,152
Brandon Clarke of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Thunder Trade No. 21 To Grizzlies For No. 24 And Future Second Rounder

58 mins ago
1,742
Matisse Thybulle of Washington

Celtics Trade Matisse Thybulle To Sixers For No. 24 and No. 33

1 hour ago
588
2019 NBA Draft

2019 NBA Draft Results: Your Pick-By-Pick Guide

4 hours ago
19,831
Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils, Jarrett Culver of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Hawks Acquire No. 4 In Pick Swap With Pelicans

5 hours ago
1,654

TRENDING


Most Recent
Mfiondu Kabengele

Clippers Acquire No. 27 Pick From Nets

18 mins ago
608
Ty Jerome of Virginia

Suns Acquire Aron Baynes, No. 24 From Celtics

36 mins ago
2,152
Brandon Clarke of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Thunder Trade No. 21 To Grizzlies For No. 24 And Future Second Rounder

58 mins ago
1,742
Matisse Thybulle of Washington

Celtics Trade Matisse Thybulle To Sixers For No. 24 and No. 33

1 hour ago
588
2019 NBA Draft

2019 NBA Draft Results: Your Pick-By-Pick Guide

4 hours ago
19,831