Team-by-Team Breakdown Of 2019 NBA Draft Picks

The 2019 NBA Draft has arrived. Here’s a breakdown of each team’s draft assets heading into the big night. For simplicity’s sake, we’ve included any draft pick trades that have been reported but not made official.

Atlantic Division

Boston Celtics (14, 20, 22, 51)

Brooklyn Nets (27, 31)

New York Knicks (3, 55)

Philadelphia 76ers (24, 33, 34, 42, 54)

Toronto Raptors (59)

Central Division

Chicago Bulls (7, 38)

Cleveland Cavaliers (5, 26)

Detroit Pistons (15, 30, 45)

Indiana Pacers (18, 50)

Milwaukee Bucks ( – )

Southeast Division

Atlanta Hawks (8, 10, 17, 35)

Charlotte Hornets (12, 36, 52)

Miami Heat (13, 44)

Orlando Magic (16, 46)

Washington Wizards (9)

Northwest Division

Denver Nuggets ( – )

Minnesota Timberwolves (11, 43)

Oklahoma City Thunder (21)

Portland Trail Blazers (25)

Utah Jazz (53)

Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors (28, 41, 58)

Los Angeles Clippers (48, 56)

Los Angeles Lakers ( – )

Phoenix Suns (6, 32)

Sacramento Kings (40, 47, 60)

Southwest Division

Dallas Mavericks (37)

Houston Rockets ( – )

Memphis Grizzlies (2, 23)

New Orleans Pelicans (1, 4, 39, 57)

San Antonio Spurs (19, 29, 49)