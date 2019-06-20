Team-by-Team Breakdown Of 2019 NBA Draft Picks

by June 20, 2019
196
2019 NBA Draft

The 2019 NBA Draft has arrived. Here’s a breakdown of each team’s draft assets heading into the big night. For simplicity’s sake, we’ve included any draft pick trades that have been reported but not made official.

For a look at which team’s collection of picks ranks the best, check out our article breaking down the pick allocation and weighted draft power rankings.

Atlantic Division
Boston Celtics (14, 20, 22, 51)
Brooklyn Nets (27, 31)
New York Knicks (3, 55)
Philadelphia 76ers (24, 33, 34, 42, 54)
Toronto Raptors (59)

Central Division
Chicago Bulls (7, 38)
Cleveland Cavaliers (5, 26)
Detroit Pistons (15, 30, 45)
Indiana Pacers (18, 50)
Milwaukee Bucks ( – )

Southeast Division
Atlanta Hawks (8, 10, 17, 35)
Charlotte Hornets (12, 36, 52)
Miami Heat (13, 44)
Orlando Magic (16, 46)
Washington Wizards (9)

Northwest Division
Denver Nuggets ( – )
Minnesota Timberwolves (11, 43)
Oklahoma City Thunder (21)
Portland Trail Blazers (25)
Utah Jazz (53)

Pacific Division
Golden State Warriors (28, 41, 58)
Los Angeles Clippers (48, 56)
Los Angeles Lakers ( – )
Phoenix Suns (6, 32)
Sacramento Kings (40, 47, 60)

Southwest Division
Dallas Mavericks (37)
Houston Rockets ( – )
Memphis Grizzlies (2, 23)
New Orleans Pelicans (1, 4, 39, 57)
San Antonio Spurs (19, 29, 49)

  
