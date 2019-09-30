Terry Rozier: ‘Don’t Talk to Me About’ Kemba Walker

Terry Rozier is determined to make his mark in Charlotte, and doesn’t want to hear about the guy he replaced in free agency this summer.

Rozier says he is not, in fact, Kemba Walker and has no interest in the inevitable comparisons that will emerge.

New ⁦@hornets⁩ point guard @T_Rozzay3⁩ is first to say “I’m not ⁦@KembaWalker⁩.” He also explains why he’s “pissed off,” which is good for his new team. Tremendous candor from Rozier, as he becomes a true NBA starter for the first time.https://t.co/JB0KM6cEtR — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) September 27, 2019

The “pissed off” 25-year-old adds that he has “got a lot of heads to turn” in his first season with the Hornets.

Per The Charlotte Observer:

“I’m pissed off about a lot of stuff,” the Charlotte Hornets’ new point guard told the Observer. “I want to prove myself again.” He will get abundant opportunity to do so. For the first time in his soon-to-be five NBA seasons, Rozier is about to be a full-time starter, replacing the Hornets’ all-time leading scorer, Kemba Walker. “I’m not Kemba. I’m not coming in here acting like I’m Kemba. I’m Terry,” Rozier said. “I respect the hell out of Kemba: When I play against him, I’m going to give him my best, and I know I’ll get his best. But Kemba? I don’t want to hear it. Don’t talk to me about Kemba.”

Related Terry Rozier Says He Had No Rift With Kyrie Irving