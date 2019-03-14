‘That’s 3-1’: Houston Remains Confident Following Loss to Warriors

by March 14, 2019
740

Head coach Mike D’Antoni warned that Houston is in “big trouble” if Wednesday night’s 106-104 loss to the visiting (and short-handed) Warriors didn’t get their attention.

James Harden and his teammates, however, downplayed the significance of the defeat which snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Clint Capela was quick to remind reporters that the Rockets are 3-1 against Golden State this season.

Per ESPN:

“Well, it better be,” D’Antoni said of experiencing the Warriors live as opposed to trying to learn from film. “Sometimes you don’t learn a lot when you win. … If this didn’t get their attention, then we’re in big trouble. It’ll get their attention. And we just gotta figure some things out and do a better job.”

After watching the Golden State Warriors snap the Houston Rockets’ nine-game win streak, James Harden wanted people to know what the 106-104 loss meant.

“It’s OK,” Harden said when answering a question that started with how the Rockets were on a roll. “Yeah. Nah, it’s all right, man. We lost. We know we did. Good thing about it is we play again on Friday. It’s one loss.”

“Yeah, that’s a great team,” Houston center Clint Capela said. “Tonight, we lose by two, just because they were a little better in the details … They just did a good job, a little bit better than us.

“But that’s OK. That’s 3-1 [in the regular-season series].”

Related ‘Not Sure Stupidity Juices Anyone’: Draymond Green Dismisses Rockets’ Chatter

   
You Might Also Like

Austin Rivers Says He Can Guard Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

4 hours ago
3,042

‘Not Sure Stupidity Juices Anyone’: Draymond Green Dismisses Rockets’ Chatter

4 hours ago
2,941

‘I Meant No Disrespect’: Klay Thompson Apologizes to Warriors Fans

15 hours ago
4,785

Cavs Tried Pairing LeBron James With Kevin Durant After the 2016 NBA Finals

2 days ago
7,418

Steve Kerr Jokes About Being Caught Cursing Out Draymond Green

2 days ago
5,864

Klay Thompson Calls Out Warriors Fans in Loss to Suns

3 days ago
6,636

TRENDING


Most Recent

Austin Rivers Says He Can Guard Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

4 hours ago
3,042

‘That’s 3-1’: Houston Remains Confident Following Loss to Warriors

4 hours ago
740

‘Not Sure Stupidity Juices Anyone’: Draymond Green Dismisses Rockets’ Chatter

4 hours ago
2,941

Post Up: Russell Westbrook Posts 26th Triple-Double of Season vs. Nets

10 hours ago
492

LeBron James: ‘This Won’t Be the Last Time I’ll Be in the Postseason’

14 hours ago
20,448