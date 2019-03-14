‘That’s 3-1’: Houston Remains Confident Following Loss to Warriors

Head coach Mike D’Antoni warned that Houston is in “big trouble” if Wednesday night’s 106-104 loss to the visiting (and short-handed) Warriors didn’t get their attention.

James Harden and his teammates, however, downplayed the significance of the defeat which snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Clint Capela was quick to remind reporters that the Rockets are 3-1 against Golden State this season.

Per ESPN:

“Well, it better be,” D’Antoni said of experiencing the Warriors live as opposed to trying to learn from film. “Sometimes you don’t learn a lot when you win. … If this didn’t get their attention, then we’re in big trouble. It’ll get their attention. And we just gotta figure some things out and do a better job.” After watching the Golden State Warriors snap the Houston Rockets’ nine-game win streak, James Harden wanted people to know what the 106-104 loss meant. “It’s OK,” Harden said when answering a question that started with how the Rockets were on a roll. “Yeah. Nah, it’s all right, man. We lost. We know we did. Good thing about it is we play again on Friday. It’s one loss.” “Yeah, that’s a great team,” Houston center Clint Capela said. “Tonight, we lose by two, just because they were a little better in the details … They just did a good job, a little bit better than us. “But that’s OK. That’s 3-1 [in the regular-season series].”

