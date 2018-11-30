‘The Defense Did Matter’: Raptors Survive Kevin Durant’s 51-Point Explosion

by November 30, 2018
Kevin Durant erupted for 51 points Thursday night in Toronto, his third consecutive game with at least 40, but it was not enough for the Warriors who fell short 131-128 in overtime.

Durant also grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out six assists, helping Golden State erase an 18-point deficit and force the extra session.

Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Raptors with 37 points, 8 rebounds and three assists.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“He can get any shot he wants, pretty much any time,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Durant. “When he’s feeling it, there’s not a whole lot a defense can do.”

After Kyle Lowry hit a three-pointer to put Toronto up six with 56 seconds left in regulation, Durant hit back-to-back threes to knot the game at 119-119 and, ultimately, send it to overtime. The Raptors didn’t create some distance until they got a three-pointer from Danny Green and two free throws from Pascal Siakam late in the extra period.

The Raptors “got a lot of defenders, a lot of athletic guys that can guard, so I had to get my sleep last night, drink a lot of water today,” Durant said. “The defense did matter, but I was able to make a couple shots.”

