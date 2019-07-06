The Lakers Have Agreed To A Two-Year Deal With Rajon Rondo

by July 06, 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year deal with Rajon Rondo, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Rondo will round out a roster that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Rondo played last season on a $9 million deal with Los Angeles but now claims his spot in the team’s new-look rotation. The 33-year-old averaged 9.2 points and 8.0 assists for the Lakers and is familiar with the team’s incoming twin towers.

Rondo played with Cousins and Davis during the team’s 2017-18 campaign.

Given that Rondo stands as the lone pure point guard on L.A.’s roster, it’s likely that he gets the starting nod, further establishing one of the most star-studded squads in the NBA.

The addition of Rondo gives a total of 12 players, ESPN’s Bobby Marks points out. They had six prior to the Kawhi Leonard commitment last night.

    
