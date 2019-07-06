Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins Agree To One-Year Deal

Update #1, 3:58 pm: Cousins will earn $3.5 million in 2019-20, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal with DeMarcus Cousins, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Cousins will unite with former New Orleans Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis on a genuine 2020 title contender.

The market for Cousins ran dry after the initial frenzy of free agency activity this summer. It took the Lakers striking out on Kawhi Leonard to finally take the plunge and come to terms on a deal with the uber talented but injury-plagued big.

Cousins joins a number of other rotation pieces who’ve quickly agreed to sign on with the Lakers and help round out their rotation behind Davis and LeBron James.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Warriors last season in just over 25 minutes a night. His 2018-19 campaign was limited, however, as he spent the first half of the season on the mend, recovering from an Achilles injury.

Cousins returned, but ultimately tweaked his quadriceps in the first-round of the postseason. Boogie then returned again in the Finals and looked simultaneously sluggish and masterfully talented. A star in a giant’s body charged with the task of returning to game shape on the game’s biggest stage.

The 28-year-old’s passion and skill for his size are unmatched. If able to return to full health, he’s going to be a monumental addition for this re-tooled Lakers roster.

Although Cousins end with the Pelicans in the summer of 2018 was unceremonious, his relationship with Davis was reportedly solid. David Aldridge of The Athletic reports that Davis’ pitch to his former teammate was centered on the premise that they could win the championship. While a goal in New Orleans, that wasn’t necessarily realistic.