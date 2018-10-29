‘I Think It’s Still Silly’: Nikola Jokic Laughs Off MVP Talk

by October 29, 2018
298

Nikola Jokic finds the nascent MVP talk quite amusing.

Jokic, the Denver Nuggets’ 23-year-old franchise center, says the chatter is a reflection of his team’s solid play to start the season.

The big fella continues to acclimate himself to his newfound notoriety.

Per the Denver Post:

“I don’t know,” he said. “We are 4-1, we are playing really good basketball, right now, so why not? Yes.”

As to the MVP question? Jokic is still smiling, unimpressed with the growing fame his play has engendered.

“I’m just playing my game, so if that’s gonna make me MVP one day this year, next year, in next whatever years, yes, but I think it’s still silly. I love it because it just makes me laugh.”

Related
Nikola Jokic is Real-Life 2K, Posts Insane Triple-Double in Win Over Suns

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

‘F*cking Awesome’: Kobe Bryant Watches LeBron James and the Lakers

3 days ago
20,113
NBA

Will Barton Undergoes Successful Surgery, Will Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks

6 days ago
686
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘Defense Isn’t Really an Emphasis Anymore in This League’

1 week ago
3,468
Gary Harris
NBA

Post Up: Garry Harris Leads the Nuggets to Mile High Win Over Warriors

1 week ago
1,452
Nikola Jokic
NBA

Nikola Jokic is Real-Life 2K, Posts Insane Triple-Double in Win Over Suns

1 week ago
3,956
NBA

Michael Porter Jr Talks Rehab, Life in Denver, Signing with PUMA and More

2 weeks ago
4,394
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Think It’s Still Silly’: Nikola Jokic Laughs Off MVP Talk

1 hour ago
298

Kyrie Irving Embraces Scoring Less for Boston

2 hours ago
1,702
adam silver doubling down reboot wnba

Adam Silver: NBA ‘Doubling Down’ on WNBA Reboot

2 hours ago
622

Fits of the Week: Russell Westbrook is Making Overalls Cool Again 🌊

4 hours ago
619
oak hill 60 cole anthony

Oak Hill and Cole Anthony Serve Up a SIXTY PIECE!

5 hours ago
90