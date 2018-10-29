‘I Think It’s Still Silly’: Nikola Jokic Laughs Off MVP Talk

Nikola Jokic finds the nascent MVP talk quite amusing.

Jokic, the Denver Nuggets’ 23-year-old franchise center, says the chatter is a reflection of his team’s solid play to start the season.

For the second time in a week, the Nuggets’ unassuming superstar shrugged off any MVP chatter. https://t.co/LeLW5LmL8W — Mike Singer (@msinger) October 28, 2018

The big fella continues to acclimate himself to his newfound notoriety.

Per the Denver Post:

“I don’t know,” he said. “We are 4-1, we are playing really good basketball, right now, so why not? Yes.” As to the MVP question? Jokic is still smiling, unimpressed with the growing fame his play has engendered. “I’m just playing my game, so if that’s gonna make me MVP one day this year, next year, in next whatever years, yes, but I think it’s still silly. I love it because it just makes me laugh.”

