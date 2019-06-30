Thomas Bryant has agreed to re-sign with the Washington Wizards on a three-year, $25 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 21-year-old is fresh off of a solid sophomore campaign in which he established himself as a legitimate starting five.

Bryant averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game but those numbers rose significantly as the young center started playing more minutes later in the year. In four April contests, Bryant averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Bryant may end up competing with in-house options for starts (Dwight Howard has opted in for 2019-20 and Moritz Wagner is now aboard) but given his age and positive relationship with Beal, the club would be wise to ensure that he continues to get opportunities to develop.