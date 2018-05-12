THROWBACK: LeBron Dropped 45 Points In 2012 ECF Game 6 Win Over Celtics 👑

It was one of the greatest performances of his historic career.

Trailing 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James and the Heat had to fight for their playoff lives in a raucous TD Garden. And The King delivered, dropping 45 points on 19-of-26 shooting to go along with 15 rebounds. His ridiculous night helped Miami secure the 98-79 victory, and the team went on to win the 2012 title. Peep the highlights above.

The Celtics and Cavs will meet again in the 2018 ECF. Game 1 is Sunday at 3:30pm ET.

