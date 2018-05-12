THROWBACK: LeBron Dropped 45 Points In 2012 ECF Game 6 Win Over Celtics 👑

by May 12, 2018
376

It was one of the greatest performances of his historic career.

Trailing 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James and the Heat had to fight for their playoff lives in a raucous TD Garden. And The King delivered, dropping 45 points on 19-of-26 shooting to go along with 15 rebounds. His ridiculous night helped Miami secure the 98-79 victory, and the team went on to win the 2012 title. Peep the highlights above.

The Celtics and Cavs will meet again in the 2018 ECF. Game 1 is Sunday at 3:30pm ET.

RELATED
Jayson Tatum Doesn’t Know How to Slow Down LeBron James

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron

14 mins ago
104
kyrie hayward cavaliers lebron
NBA

Ex-Cavs GM: Hayward Committed To Play With Kyrie in Cleveland

1 day ago
13,714
rodney hood laugh apology
NBA

Cavs Laugh Off Hood’s Apology For Not Entering Game

1 day ago
5,393
cavaliers celtics ticket prices
NBA

Celtics-Cavs East Finals Ticket Prices Most Expensive This Decade

1 day ago
1,176
NBA

Jayson Tatum Doesn’t Know How to Slow Down LeBron James

1 day ago
2,595
NBA

Kyle Kuzma Reluctantly Picks LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant

1 day ago
1,623
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron

14 mins ago
104

Shaq’s Baseball Swing Is Comedy ⚾️

28 mins ago
19

Gordon Hayward: ‘I’m Feeling Like An Athlete Again’ 🙌

1 hour ago
380

Stephen Curry: Chris Paul ‘Was A Great Mentor’ To Me

2 hours ago
248

THROWBACK: LeBron Dropped 45 Points In 2012 ECF Game 6 Win Over Celtics 👑

3 hours ago
376