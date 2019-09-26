Thunder GM Sam Presti Has ‘Nothing But Positive Things to Say About’ Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant recently told the world that he doesn’t trust anyone in OKC, but Thunder general manager Sam Presti has “nothing but positive things to say” about KD.

Presti says the team has been “100 percent consistent about the way we feel about him.”

Durant was hurt by the way Thunder fans and people within the Thunder organization treated him after he left as an unrestricted free agent in 2016.

Per The Oklahoman:

“I think we’ve been 100 percent consistent about the way we feel about him, recognizing his contributions to the team and the city,” Presti said Thursday. “If there’s anything Kevin Durant ever needed from me or anyone here, it would be (at a) moment’s notice. I have nothing but positive things to say about him and his tenure here.”

When asked specifically about Durant’s comments about him, Presti reiterated his feelings.

“What I can say is I’ve never made it a habit of getting into my personal conversations with our former players other than to say I feel really good about those relationships, and I think you can hear in my voice the way I feel about him,” Presti said. “That hasn’t changed, and it won’t change.”

