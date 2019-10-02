Thunder Place High Value On Steven Adams

October 02, 2019
Rival teams have spoken to the Thunder about trading for Steven Adams. However, the center, who has two years left on his deal, doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

The Thunder are seeking a draft pick, a young player, and salary relief for Adams, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes. One executive tells Deveney that the price for the center is “too high.”

“They set the price too high,” one league executive said. “That’s what you’d expect and maybe it will drop as the year goes on. It’s tough to take on his contract (two years, $53 million remaining) and give up picks and players. Most teams are pretty well set at the center spot now, you have a big guy and you have your small lineup. You can’t just take on a contract like that. There isn’t a big number of teams who could take him.”

Per Deveney, he Kings had interest in acquiring the big man this summer. However, Oklahoma City wanted either Buddy Hield or Bogdan Bogdanovic, so that was a deal-breaker for Sacramento. The Mavericks, Celtics, and Spurs all previously had interested in Adams as well and Deveney adds that if OKC’s asking price drops, Adams could be on the move before the 2020 trade deadline.

  
