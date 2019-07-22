Tim Duncan To Join Spurs’ Coaching Staff

Tim Duncan will join Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. “It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” said Popovich (via NBA.com).

In his 19-year career with the franchise, the Spurs legend made 15 All-Star appearances and 15 All-NBA teams. Duncan helped bring San Antonio five championships and was named Finals MVP on three occasions. Duncan has remained involved with the franchise since retiring in 2016.

The team also announced that Will Hardy will also join the staff as an assistant coach. Hardy began his career as an intern with the Spurs back in 2010.