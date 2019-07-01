Timberwolves Agree To Deal With Jordan Bell

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with free agent Jordan Bell, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Michael Scotto of The Athletic followed up the initial report adding that the deal will be worth $1.6 million for one season.

While there have been no formal indications either way, Bell at least was a restricted free agent and had been since the Warriors extended a qualifying offer his way last week.

If Scotto’s details, specifically that Bell has agreed to a one-year deal are correct, then we can infer that the Warriors have renounced the qualifying offer to Bell. That means the Wolves can sign him without fear of Golden State matching.

That’s a more than plausible notion given all the other moves the Warriors have made and it’s an important distinction to make. As outlined in Article XI, section 5(b) of the collective bargaining agreement, offer sheets need to include more than one season, not including player options (h/t Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors).

If Bell’s deal is a simple one-year deal, then he has not been extended an offer sheet. If he has agreed to a deal and it’s not an offer sheet than he isn’t a restricted free agent. And, of course, if he isn’t a restricted free agent then his qualifying offer has been withdrawn.