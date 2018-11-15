Timberwolves Owner: Jimmy Butler ‘Had an Agenda’

by November 15, 2018
636

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor says Jimmy Butler “had an agenda” coming into the season.

Taylor adds that Minnesota “wasted some time” trying to convince the All-Star shooting guard to recant his trade request, which was fulfilled last week.

Taylor believes the T-Wolves, health-permitting, can still be a “darn good team.”

Per the Star Tribune:

“It just appeared that they weren’t working together as a team or as a unit the way that they should’ve. I can’t exactly answer why,” Taylor said. “The only thing that was different that we had was Jimmy’s position of leaving the team. Maybe that was affecting guys more than they even knew themselves.”

[Taylor] said the Wolves’ slow start and miserable 0-5 road trip wasn’t the main catalyst behind trading Butler. But Taylor added the trade might have gone down around this time anyway, the product of an agreement among him, the coaching staff and Butler to play at least 10 games of the regular season and evaluate where the Wolves were and what the league’s temperature was relative to making a deal for Butler.

“We have to play at least 10 games and then we would see which teams were meeting their goals, which teams weren’t and the teams that weren’t we thought we would have a better chance to negotiate,” Taylor said. “We were preparing ourselves to do this anyway. But certainly, I guess if we would’ve won all five games out there, it might have been different.”

Taylor said he was “not satisfied” with the 4-9 start of the season, though he added, “I don’t think it was all under our control. I wish it would’ve been more under our control, but I think we saw Jimmy had an agenda and we had to work around that.”

Related
Kevin Garnett: T-Wolves Owner ‘Doesn’t Know Sh*t About Basketball’

      
You Might Also Like
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘Just Trying to Bring a Different Culture into Minnesota’

6 hours ago
2,279
The Post Up

Post Up: LeBron James Moves Into 5th on All-Time Scoring List 🙌

19 hours ago
1,438
SLAMTV

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Don’t Think I’m a Bad Teammate’

2 days ago
1,057
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns: ‘I’m Just a Piece on This Team’

2 days ago
4,525
SLAMTV

‘The Ball Slipped’: Markelle Fultz Not Worried About Free-Throw Woes

2 days ago
5,666
NBA

Jimmy Butler’s Ready to Get to Work in Philly: ‘All I’ve Ever Wanted to Do Is Win’

2 days ago
2,126
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘My Game Doesn’t Make Sense’: James Harden Says He’s One-of-a-Kind

49 mins ago
529

Timberwolves Owner: Jimmy Butler ‘Had an Agenda’

1 hour ago
636
lebron zion slam newsletter

SLAM Newsletter: Zion, LeBron Are Cut From The Same Cloth ✈️

3 hours ago

Report: Carmelo Anthony to Part Ways with the Houston Rockets

3 hours ago
1,423

Change the Game: How the Air Jordan I Transformed Sneaker Culture

5 hours ago
369