Timberwolves Release Tyrone Wallace

by October 21, 2019
471
Tyrone Wallace of the Minnesota Timberwolves

MOST RECENT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have released Tyrone Wallace ahead of the roster contraction deadline, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Wallace was on a non-guaranteed deal and the club had 15 guaranteed deals already in place.

Wallace, who spent the past two seasons as a minor rotation piece for the Los Angeles Clippers, may draw interest on the waiver wire. In fact, Wallace was acquired by the Wolves via the waiver wire last July after his release from Los Angeles.

Wallace averaged just 3.5 points per game for the Clips last season but put up as many as 9.7 the year prior when he was playing 28.5 minutes per contest.

   
You Might Also Like
Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz

Jazz Agree To Extend Joe Ingles’ Deal By One Year

1 day ago
751
Taurean Prince of the Brooklyn Nets

Nets, Taurean Prince Agree To Two-Year Extension

1 day ago
451
Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors

Cavaliers Claim Alfonzo McKinnie Off Waivers

1 day ago
1,144
Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

Spurs, Dejounte Murray Agree to Four-Year Extension

1 day ago
923
Joe Johnson of the Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons To Waive Joe Johnson

1 day ago
3,757
Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings

Kings, Buddy Hield Reach Four-Year Extension

1 day ago
1,187

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘I thought We Had a Chance’ at Signing Kawhi Leonard

3 hours ago
382

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’ Knee Injury Unrelated to Weight

4 hours ago
307

Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

4 hours ago
153

Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

6 hours ago
395

TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

11 hours ago
807

Kobe Bryant: Kawhi Leonard Wanted Challenge of Winning Without LeBron James

22 hours ago
11,421