Timberwolves Shut Down Derrick Rose for Remainder of Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shut down Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Minnesota has shut down Derrick Rose (chip fracture in right elbow), Robert Covington (right knee) and Jeff Teague (left foot) for the remainder of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 21, 2019

Rose, who has a chip fracture in his right elbow, is one of three Wolves players to be shut down. Robert Covington (right knee) and Jeff Teague (left foot) have also been shut down, per Charania.

Minnesota (32-39) is currently 10th in the Western Conference. Rose, 30, averaged 18.0 points and 4.3 assists in 51 games this season.

