Timberwolves Shut Down Derrick Rose for Remainder of Season

by March 21, 2019
294

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shut down Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rose, who has a chip fracture in his right elbow, is one of three Wolves players to be shut down. Robert Covington (right knee) and Jeff Teague (left foot) have also been shut down, per Charania.

Minnesota (32-39) is currently 10th in the Western Conference. Rose, 30, averaged 18.0 points and 4.3 assists in 51 games this season.

