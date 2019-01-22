‘I Feel Like I’m Better’: Derrick Rose Reflects on 2011 MVP Season 🌹

Derrick Rose believes that with age and experience, he’s become a better player now than he was during his 2011 MVP campaign.

On Tuesday, Rose told reporters that he had a “reckless” game when, at age 22, he became the youngest the MVP in NBA history.

Now at age 30, Rose says his Basketball IQ is much higher and his three-point shot is falling, allowing him to become “the complete package.”

“To be honest, I feel like I’m better. I was reckless back then. I didn’t know the game. “Just look at my game now, then look at my game when I played with the Bulls. It was a reckless game. Now, I’m more poised. I’m more under control. Whenever I do go to the basket, I’m smarter. My IQ is a lot higher. “I think I got the complete package now. I can drive. I’m taking the shots that they’re giving me. And I’m shooting the ball pretty good right now. So I think I’m a better player.

