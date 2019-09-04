Timberwolves Sign Lindell Wigginton

by September 04, 2019
Lindell Wigginton of the Iowa State Cyclones

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed Lindell Wigginton, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports. Wigginton’s signing also now appears in RealGM’s transaction log.

The addition of Wigginton, presumably on a non-guaranteed deal considering that the Wolves already have 15 of those heading into training camp, gives the team another point guard to audition.

With both of the team’s two-way slots already occupied as well, it’s likely he’s inked an exhibit 10 deal and ends up on the squad’s Iowa Wolves G League affiliate for 2019-20.

The Canadian export spent two seasons at Iowa State before going undrafted last June. He latched on with the Toronto Raptors’ summer league team but later became available for Minnesota.

    
