Tobias Harris:’We’re for Sure at the Top in the East’

The Sixers are “for sure at the top” of the Eastern Conference, according to forward Tobias Harris.

Harris says Philadelphia, which fell in the Eastern Conference semis to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors last season, is “ready” to take a major leap forward.

While taking questions from reporters at an NBPA/Five-Star camp in NYC, Tobias Harris says he sees the Sixers “for sure at the top of the East.” He adds of the Nets moves, “it’s great competition for us.” More here: https://t.co/fQvZRF7HuB — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 19, 2019

The 27-year-old forward re-upped in Philly this summer on a five-year, $180 million max deal.

Per SNY:

“We’re for sure at the top in the East,” Harris said Thursday at the NBPA/Five-Star Camp at Basketball City. “With that being said, it’s the NBA. It’s hard to win games in the NBA. We know it’s going to take a lot of chemistry. It’s going to take work from every single guy on the team. We have big goals for ourselves, our team, our organization. We’re ready for it.” Harris, who signed a five-year, $180 million deal to stay in Philadelphia, re-joins a Sixers core of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Philadelphia also added Al Horford and Josh Richardson. “I feel like we got some really good guys and professionals. Our goal is to be at the top,” Harris said. “If you ask me where do you think we rank and I told you at the bottom that would be (shakes his head). Our goal is to be at the top. That’s where we want to be. That’s what I’m going to say and that’s what I believe.” Harris likes what Brooklyn did this summer (the Nets, of course, may not have Durant on the court next season; he is recovering from an Achilles injury). “It’s great competition for us. I love the NBA,” Harris said. “I love how it’s balanced. I love how everyone wants to give their shot. I think the East – there’s a lot of talk about the West – but I think the East is equally having a lot of great teams and players. I think it’s going to be a great year of basketball and fun for fans to watch.”

Related James Ennis III: Sixers ‘Going to Walk to the Finals’