Tony Parker: ‘I Will Retire as a Spurs Player’

by August 22, 2018
1,221

Tony Parker signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets this summer, but says he expects to end his NBA career where it began.

Parker, 36, spent 17 seasons in San Antonio and vows to “retire as a Spurs player.”

The future Hall of Famer adds that he will “always love San Antonio and the Spurs.”

Per WOAI (via the Chinese sports blog HUPU):

Is it possible that you will retire as a Spurs player in the future?

Parker: “Yes, I will retire as a Spurs player.”

Do you still have the possibility to return to the Spurs?

Parker: “I will never say impossible. Now I have signed a two-year contract with the Hornets, and no one will know about the future.”

  
You Might Also Like
manu ginobili retirement
NBA

Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement

36 mins ago
90
The Magazine

More Than a Hooper: Lonnie Walker IV Is The World’s Most Interesting Rookie

1 day ago
9,508
NBA

Report: Raptors Hiring Spurs Staffer and Kawhi Leonard Friend

1 day ago
2,336
NBA

Rudy Gay: ‘I Feel Athletic Again’

2 days ago
3,666
NBA

Kemba Walker: ‘I Really Can’t See Myself in a Knicks Jersey’

5 days ago
3,977
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

2 weeks ago
1,475
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
manu ginobili retirement

Report: Manu Ginobili Seriously Considering Retirement

36 mins ago
90

FULL GAME BROADCAST: SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 1 🗽

41 mins ago
10

Dennis Smith Jr Is About to Take Flight 🛫

42 mins ago
109

James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Paul George TEAM UP at UCLA Run ☀️

1 hour ago
58

Jerami Grant: OKC Thunder are Title Contenders

5 hours ago
1,084