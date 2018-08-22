Tony Parker signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets this summer, but says he expects to end his NBA career where it began.
Parker, 36, spent 17 seasons in San Antonio and vows to “retire as a Spurs player.”
The feels Spurs fans!
Tony Parker: I will retire as a Spurs player, I always love San Antonio and the Spurs https://t.co/opKOgEbKPF #gospursgo #spurs #nba #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/ZnRhdz8pSi
— JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) August 20, 2018
The future Hall of Famer adds that he will “always love San Antonio and the Spurs.”
Per WOAI (via the Chinese sports blog HUPU):
Is it possible that you will retire as a Spurs player in the future?
Parker: “Yes, I will retire as a Spurs player.”
Do you still have the possibility to return to the Spurs?
Parker: “I will never say impossible. Now I have signed a two-year contract with the Hornets, and no one will know about the future.”