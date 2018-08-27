Darius Bazley Decides Not To Play in G League

Top prospect Darius Bazley will train on his own in order to prepare for the 2019 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

Bazley, 18, originally decided to forgo an athletic scholarship to Syracuse to play in the G League.

But now, Bazley says he will instead focus on improving his game on his own.

“[…] There’s no upside in the G League. If you play well, it’s expected. If you don’t play well, you’re not NBA-ready. That’s what they’ll say. For me, working out and preparing is the best route. “The G League is the only league where winning might not be everything. Development is the most important aspect, but guys are playing for the team and at the same time trying to play for themselves. That’s not the type of guy I am. “For me in those settings to just get mine, I’ve never been brought up that way. I feel basketball is a team sport and everybody is supposed to eat. In the G League, that’s not the way it is. Everyone is trying to get an opportunity to go to the NBA.”

Why and how first top high-schooler-to-G League prospect, Darius Bazley, is now focusing on individual workouts and preparation this season ahead of NBA draft. Video Essay on @WatchStadium: pic.twitter.com/hBidAwlhTr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2018

RELATED:

Darius Bazley Is Riding His Own 🌊