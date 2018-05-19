Trae Young: ‘My Focus Is To Be The Best Player In The NBA”

by May 19, 2018
342

Trae Young isn’t just focused on being the best scorer in his draft class.

He isn’t just focused on being the best player in his draft class.

The Oklahoma point guard and projected top-10 pick has a bigger goal in mind, via ESPN‘s Nick Friedell:

“I think I’m the best overall player in this draft. My main focus isn’t necessarily to be the best player in this draft. My focus is to be the best player in the NBA. That’s what I’m focusing on each and every day.”

As a freshman, Young electrified the college basketball world with averages of 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game.

