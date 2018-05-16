Trae Young Reveals the Advice Stephen Curry Gave Him

With his elite combination of shooting range, vision, and handles, Oklahoma guard Trae Young has garnered comparisons to two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

Young, a projected top-10 pick come June, attended the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night. In an interview with ESPN, he discussed the advice he has received from Curry about transitioning from college to the League:

He’s given me a lot of advice. Just to enjoy this process, but to focus. I’m a professional now. I’m not an amateur anymore. And just to have fun and do something great when I get [to the NBA]. Don’t just be happy that I’ve made it. Be special. Be different.

