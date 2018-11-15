Trae Young: ‘I’m Going to Be a Better Player’ Than Luka Doncic

by November 15, 2018
1,261

Trae Young says that he’ll end up being a better player than fellow rookie stud Luka Doncic.

Young believes his game is more well-rounded.

The 20-year-old is known for his long-range bombs, but says passing is what he enjoys most.

Per Sports Illustrated:

“The thing with Luka,” Young says, “he’s a great player. I don’t understand why it can’t work out for both situations. I hear [Atlanta made a mistake] all the time. Luka’s a great dude, and I think he’s going to be a really good player. But at the same time, I’m going to be a better player. Just because of my ability to stretch the floor, get others involved, I think I’ll be better.”

People tune in to watch a shooter and come away rhapsodizing about a passer. “Those wraparound passes,” [Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd] Pierce says. “Left hand, right hand. It’s unreal. You don’t see a lot of guys wrap around the [defender’s] body and throw passes to someone on the other side of the perimeter.”

“That’s my favorite thing,” Young says. “I love hearing people talk about my passing.”

