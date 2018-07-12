Trae Young’s 23 Points Lead Hawks to 27-Point Comeback Win 🔥

Since a poor shooting start to open NBA Summer League play, Trae Young has been on a complete tear. The rookie point guard dropped 23 points and eight dimes in 26 minutes of work last night as the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 27-point deficit in the second half to drop the Indiana Pacers 107-101.

Check out Young’s full highlights from the game in the video above!

COMEBACK KING 👑 23 points and a huge comeback dub from Trae Young. The kid’s got it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zul1mkKyLl — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 12, 2018

