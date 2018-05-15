Report: Puma Is a ‘Wild Card’ To Sign Trae Young

Puma is a “wild card” to sign Oklahoma guard Trae Young to a sneaker endorsement deal, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

The brand is targeting Young to be the face of Puma basketball, reports DePaula.

Young plans to listen to endorsement pitches from Puma and the major basketball sneaker companies beginning next week.

How badly do brands want to sign Trae Young? Some are willing to re-launch their Basketball shoe category altogether, for the first time in 20 years:https://t.co/0jTPeHJ5GT — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 15, 2018

The brand believes so strongly in Young’s star potential that it wants to make him the face of Puma basketball as the company looks to re-enter the basketball sneaker landscape for the first time in nearly two decades. […] Once the dust settles from Tuesday’s draft lottery and teams are slotted accordingly, Young and his group will listen to sneaker endorsement pitches from companies beginning next week in Los Angeles. […] Puma, the wild card in the mix, plans to present Young with a prototype of its upcoming fall basketball sneaker this week in advance of its official pitch. Then the Puma team will showcase its marketing plans, future product concepts, growth strategy and an overview of how the brand plans to re-engage in basketball.

