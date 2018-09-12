Trae Young Says He Can Break Stephen Curry’s Single-Game 3-Point Record

by September 12, 2018
6,941

Trae Young is taking aim at the NBA’s single-game 3-point record.

Young believes he can hit more than 13 three-pointers in a game, a mark held by Stephen Curry.

The rookie marksman has splashed home 12 threes in a game before.

Per The Undefeated:

Not even Curry’s 2006-07 freshman season at Davidson College in North Carolina compares to what Young did in his first year for the Sooners. With averages of 27.4 points and 8.7 assists a game, Young — remember, as a freshman — became the first player in NCAA history to lead the country in scoring and assists.

A consensus first-team All-American, he finished more games with 40-plus points (four) than he had with 15 or fewer points (two). He tied the NCAA single-game assists record with 22 and dropped a season-high 48 in the “Bedlam” rivalry matchup with Oklahoma State. Against Texas Christian University in January, Young hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, although he says he’s tallied 12 in a game before — a mark one shy of the NBA’s single-game 3-point record, held by none other than Curry. “I would like to break it,” Young says confidently. “I definitely feel like I’m capable of breaking it. But that’s a lot of 3s in a game. I ain’t gonna lie.”

Related
Trae Young: ‘I Try to Be Steve Nash More Than Steph [Curry]’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: ‘That Trophy Goes Through Golden State’

1 day ago
34,170
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘We Want More’

2 days ago
10,859
david west retirement
NBA

David West Announces Retirement

2 weeks ago
3,236
Kicks

The 15 Best UA Colorways of 2017-18 👀

2 weeks ago
6,006
NBA

Walt Frazier: Kevin Durant Damaged Legacy By Joining the Warriors

2 weeks ago
22,047
NBA

Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

2 weeks ago
9,059
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Candace Parker Gets Footwork Tips from Kobe Bryant 🎥

1 hour ago
121

Danny Green: Toronto ‘Gonna Be Hard to Turn Down’ for Kawhi Leonard

5 hours ago
3,058

Trae Young Says He Can Break Stephen Curry’s Single-Game 3-Point Record

5 hours ago
6,941

Dirk Nowitzki Says Luka Doncic is Better Than He Was at 19

6 hours ago
1,247
gilbert arenas nick young shootout

Gilbert Arenas Hits 95/100 Shots After Being Challenged by Nick Young 😳

19 hours ago
10,005