Trae Young: ‘I Try to Be Steve Nash More Than Steph [Curry]’

Trae Young says he’s trying to model his game after Steve Nash, much moreso than the player he’s most often compared to: Stephen Curry.

Young says Nash was his favorite player to watch growing up.

How Trae Young's early Atlanta Hawks experiences are shaping his game and vision as a face of a franchise. https://t.co/cq3F8ZlJPl pic.twitter.com/PLAB1vgGDg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2018

The Atlanta Hawks implored their 19-year-old rookie point guard to “keep shooting” after his initial struggles in Summer League.

