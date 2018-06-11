Travis Scott To Perform at the 2018 NBA Awards 🚨

Rapper Travis Scott will perform at the 2018 NBA Awards, the League announced on Monday:

The musical performance at this year’s #NBAAwards will give you ‘Goosebumps.’@trvisXX – June 25 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1fq0P4p3pP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 11, 2018

Travis, a Houston Rockets superfan, is scheduled to drop his new album AstroWorld later this year.

The award show, which is taking place June 25 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.

