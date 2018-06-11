Travis Scott To Perform at the 2018 NBA Awards 🚨

by June 11, 2018
157

Rapper Travis Scott will perform at the 2018 NBA Awards, the League announced on Monday:

Travis, a Houston Rockets superfan, is scheduled to drop his new album AstroWorld later this year.

The award show, which is taking place June 25 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.

