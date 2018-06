Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson WILL NOT be suspended for his altercation with Draymond Green at the end of Game 1 on Thursday.

The NBA downgraded Thompson’s flagrant 2 foul on Shaun Livingston to a flagrant 1, but fined him $25K for his role in the scuffle that followed and for “failing to leave the court in a timely manner.”



Here’s video of the entire incident, via ESPN:

Game 2 is set for 8pm ET Sunday at Oracle.

